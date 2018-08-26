How can you possibly even think about printing “Booze Clues — a drinking Game to get through the legislative session"? In the light of Max Grover’s death, the mere thought of a drinking game is repulsive. I realize it is a joke, but that is the way all drinking games are — a joke. Until they go seriously wrong. I realize you said you have to be of age and not driving. But a person can still get drunk or die if they are of age and not driving if they drink too much. You should be ashamed of publishing this article. If you want a game, make it positive. What about: “Go pick up a piece of trash on the roadway whenever ...’’ or "Say something nice about your friend (or enemy) whenever ...”
How can we change the culture — like LSU is talking about — to have responsible drinking of alcohol when you publish a piece like this which encourages the people in our culture to see drinking as a joke and to drink irresponsibly?
Joel Thibodeaux
retired social worker
Baton Rouge