I personally work with women in crisis pregnancies every day. I see the needs of Acadiana women. I know that abortion is not the answer, love is the answer. That's why I'm voting "yes" on the Love Life Amendment.
Amendment 1 will simply ensure that judges cannot find a right to abortion or the taxpayer funding of abortion in the Louisiana Constitution. Unless we pass this amendment, Louisiana’s body of pro-life laws are in danger of activist judges putting forth their own opinions about policy instead of our elected officials (we the people)
Sadly, this has happened in 13 other states. We simply can’t let that happen in Louisiana. We must keep abortion out of our state’s constitution.
It simply keeps abortion policy in the hands of our legislators rather than state judges.
We are very pro-life in Acadiana. I have personally seen how the generosity of others comes together to support moms in difficult pregnancies. In addition, our state's pro-life laws do all a state can do while Roe vs. Wade is still the law of the land.
Our state ensures that women are empowered with the truth about their pregnancy prior to an abortion, that minors have parental consent and that babies born alive following a botched abortion can receive immediate medical care.
Our law also makes sure that not a dollar of your state tax dollars fund abortion, yet these laws and others are at risk unless we pass Amendment 1.
Vote yes on Amendment 1 on Nov. 3 and let's do more to help women in unplanned pregnancies with real support.
BRENDA DESORMEAUX
president, CEO, The DesOrmeaux Foundation
Maurice