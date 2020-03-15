We should all consider tipping our service providers during the year.
The police, firefighters, sanitation workers, letter carriers, newspaper carriers and others provide a valuable service to us every day — rain, snow, sleet or shine.
Their services are extremely valuable and play an important role in our daily lives.
My daddy had a rack by our garbage cans that held three can drinks every week when the sanitation workers came by our home. It would be really nice if we all could show our appreciation through whatever means you feel comfortable with. They certainly deserve it!
BERT NEAL
retired recreation director
Pride