It’s upsetting that U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise marked the ninth anniversary of the BP drilling disaster by touting the safety of the oil industry and by publicly lying about the only current policy proposal that would make Louisiana’s coast safer and more prosperous: the Green New Deal.
The Green New Deal is an easy-to-read, nonbinding resolution that calls for bold action to avert global climate disaster and rebuild our economy while creating millions of jobs. You don’t have to take my word for it. Read the resolution yourself. Google “Green New Deal resolution” and click on “H.Res. 109.”
Even if you haven’t read the resolution, you likely understand that Louisiana’s economy isn’t working. Though petrochemical executives have gotten rich, most of us have been left behind.
The problem isn’t that Louisiana has nothing to offer. Louisiana produces more economically than 25 other states. We have more to contribute than dirty energy, which is causing our coast to sink into the ocean and making us more vulnerable to devastating hurricanes.
To prepare for the future, Louisiana must restore its coast and upgrade our infrastructure to prepare for flooding and storms. Louisiana workers can export our expertise in energy infrastructure to the rest of the country. The first offshore wind farm ever built in the United States relied on companies from Mandeville and Houma for its foundation. We have a huge manufacturing sector ready to transition to renewables and away from poisonous petrochemicals. We have farms that will produce real food that is less reliant on fossil fuels and better for our bodies. We have a beautiful ecosystem and culture that people travel from around the world to visit.
All of this requires thousands of new jobs. We will reinvest in our workers — both rural and urban — and transition from an extractive system that degrades our human and natural resources to an economy that works for all of us. It’s unfortunate that Scalise, a top-10 recipient of oil and gas money in the House of Representatives, is so beholden to these special interests that he’s unable to see the opportunity for workers in his own backyard.
The Green New Deal is not a new concept. Local leaders have been advocating for a just transition for years. On Tuesday, May 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., many of these local leaders, such as Gulf Coast Center for Law & Policy and representatives from the national Sunrise Movement, will host an event at the Mahalia Jackson Theatre. We invite you to attend Gulf South for a Green New Deal Tour Stop in New Orleans to come hear for yourself what the Green New Deal truly is and how the Gulf South will be at the vanguard of this national movement.
Elianna Wasserman
co-founder, Sunrise New Orleans
New Orleans