Seldom should the term strategic be applied to a single person other than possibly the leader of a powerful nation. That being said, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Democratic Party made a such an error by not replacing her six years ago.
The Democrats have grossly blundered twice since 2014, the second being their misreading of the angst of many white Americans that led to the disastrous election of Donald Trump, that combined with the Democrats’ arrogant write-off of Trump’s ability to tap into this irrational thinking and mine it for his own purposes.
The Republicans have also made their own major mistake, throwing all their chips in with Trump, a decision, that in the long run I think will outweigh the combined girth of the Democrat mistakes, this being the last big play of the right-wing populists.
During Trump’s four years his one long-lasting effect will be the three justices placed on the Supreme Court and the hundreds the GOP fed into the lower courts. In this arena, the Republicans have simply outfoxed the Democrats, going so far as to encourage sitting conservative judges to retire early to allow the GOP to ensure decades of additional sympathetic time in those seats.
As I perused the usual parade of editorial cartoons displaying RBG approaching the heavenly gates, it’s become abundantly clear that the Dems need to steer away from ethereal ideas and grind into the mode of rolled-up sleeves and diligent, cunning work. Supreme Court seats are precious, and like a parent of a rich family not leaving a will, the Democrats were neglectful in failing to guarantee a win with Ginsburg’s resignation during the middle of Obama’s second term.
Let this be the last time for a while that we witness such a gaffe, a gaffe that likely and should be erased with the oncoming, long-term backlash against the Republicans, a President Biden, and if the Democrats also gain the Senate, a Democratic-controlled Congress that immediately adds two new Supreme Court seats for the new president to fill.
ROSS SHALES
business owner
New Orleans