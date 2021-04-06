I found it comical that Janice Hendrick in her letter accuses the Mallard Fillmore editorial cartoon showing China's leader making demeaning remarks about the United States as anti-Asian racism.
The leader of China would be the leader of the world who would be fulfilling the wishes of every Communist in his country to see the United States groveling at his feet. There is no racism involved here; it is a fact that communist leaders have been and will continue to do everything in their power to turn the United States and other democracies into second-rate nations.
The Fillmore cartoon is on the mark, the leaders in China are not our friends and recognizing that fact is not racism.
People like Hendrick who see racism behind every tree have no grasp of how the world is evolving away from past prejudices. It may be too slow for her but progress is being made. Those wishing to do the United States harm exist and they are not all of the white race.
MICHAEL SELLEN
retired sales representative
River Ridge