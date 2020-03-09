I read with shock the letter from Mike Fuselier.
My shock was primarily because he described himself as an "educator." I hope he isn't educating any of our children and certainly not teaching civics or government.
His letter starts with a clear misunderstanding of the Electoral College by implying that it's the only barrier to what he calls "pure democracy," which he seems to equate with socialism and thus communism. He then writes what is essentially a rant against Democrats, college age "snowflakes," CNN, San Francisco and just about everyone in the Democratic Party.
Fusilier's letter is another example of the depths to which public debate and discourse have fallen.
STEVEN CAVALIER
physician
Baton Rouge