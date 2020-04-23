We have been been reading about the closures of schools and its effect on the student's readiness for the next grade level. We have heard various ideas on what that might look like going forward.
What we haven't heard is the intent of relying on the expertise and experience of those that have been trained to monitor, adjust, adapt and follow through with a plan for these students: teachers.
Who knows the students' achievement level better than we do? Who knows their strengths and weaknesses better than we do? Who knows the curriculum and how to implement it better than we do? Who can teach a classroom full of students with more personalities and learning styles than the actual number of students? The teachers.
As Louisiana moves forward in developing a plan on what education looks like in 2020-21, I ask that the state rely on the experience of those that are on the "front lines" of education every day. I also ask that people take into serious consideration that as decisions are made for the core subjects, that we all remember that the visual and performance arts are vital to the education process.
These classes are always the first to be eliminated when making tough financial decisions. As a result, many are left wondering why students are no longer able to express themselves adequately. They struggle with expression in writing and with vocabulary. Yet, we continue to take away the things that cause them, allow them, teach them and encourage them to be expressive in the first place.
Rather than take those things away, maybe we should increase the opportunities for music and art. Please consider all of this when making these important decisions. Teachers are the ones that will be left holding whatever bag we've been given. Utilize us. We are here. We are ready.
BRETT BABINEAUX
teacher
Lafayette