Regarding a recent letter, “Media has a double standard with Trump”:
Saying the media has a double standard with Trump is like a person pulled over for speeding and given a ticket, telling the officer that there were people in front of him speeding, asking why they weren’t pulled over and then telling the officer that it’s a fake ticket. Trumps negative coverage in the media is self-inflicted.
Former President Barack Obama’s fines for failure to report campaign contributions were civil infractions. Those fines were reported by major news outlets. Trump's alleged campaign violations are criminal infractions. Trump tried to hide the hush payoffs through his lawyer and dummy corporations with the assistance of a newspaper publisher to minimize damage just prior to the election. Yep, you guessed it, lots of press coverage on that one.
The so-called congressional slush fund was included in a bill solely sponsored by Republicans, called the Congressional Accountability Act, and it stipulated that harassment settlements be kept secret and that taxpayers would pick up the tab. Once again, this was covered in major news outlets.
If Trump used his own money and the reasons for the payments were personal, then why did he lie in front of the whole world on Air Force One that he knew nothing about the payments? Just recently, Trump’s nonprofit was shut down, and Trump and his family are accused of using the proceeds from that nonprofit to support his presidential campaign, among other violations. Trump thought it was his own money, but the New York attorney general gave him an alternate set of facts.
Television specials backing Hillary Clinton in no way compare to pep rallies every month with Trump propping himself up as the greatest president ever and having a dedicated TV network repeating this 24/7. Ken Starr may have been stalked by the media at his house, but this pales in comparison to Robert Mueller being stalked by the president of the United States. Fox News has investigated Mueller more than the president.
There were some families separated at the border under Obama, but Obama did not have a blanket policy that resulted in mass separations of families.
The numbers cited in the letter from Obama’s term for people pleading the Fifth and for convictions was over an eight-year period. Trump is two years into his term, and his numbers are already making those look laughable. They will only get worse.
There is no double standard, and life isn’t fair. Man up, pay the ticket and stop complaining.
Rikki Tharpe
retired production specialist
Baton Rouge