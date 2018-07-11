Gerald Davis, 25, said he spent eight months pre-trial waiting in jail during a rally to announce public records requests by Operation Restoration, Voices of the Experienced (VOTE), and the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, in order to find out the number of people being held in Louisiana jails awaiting trial in New Orleans, La. Monday, April 30, 2018. Next Davis is Austin Badon, former state representative to Orleans Parish, New Orleans City Council At-Large Division 2 Jason Williams, second left, and Norris Henderson, with Voice of the Experienced.