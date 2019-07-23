Calvin Runnels, a young man from Baton Rouge, was recently arrested at the Atlanta Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office for protesting the treatment of immigrants seeking asylum in the United States. Runnels is a Georgia Tech graduate and a current Rhodes Scholar. He is also Jewish and a transgender male. He was protesting the fact that “dozens have died already, including children, and tens of thousands of immigrants are now being held in hundreds of detention centers and prisons around the U.S.” He is showing the courage and compassion toward immigrants that elected officeholders in the Republican Party refuse to show.
Throughout most of its history, the United States has been a refuge for downtrodden people (the notable exception, of course, being slaves brought from Africa in chains). All Americans of European ancestry are descended from immigrants, including our two U.S. senators, John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy, who, like me, have Irish ancestors (my family name is Carroll). In risking arrest, Runnels showed more bravery than both Kennedy and Cassidy, who have been notably silent about the deaths but supportive of President Donald Trump’s inhumane immigration policies. Instead of protesting, they kowtow to Trump, the most hateful man ever to occupy the Oval Office.
Both profess to be Christians, yet, in supporting Trump, are not behaving as Jesus would. What would Jesus say to Kennedy and Cassidy about their silence in the face of Trump’s cruelty? That is not a hard question, as any child learns at an early age in Sunday School. Jesus would be in the cages with the children who are separated from their parents and in the detention camps with the parents who are out of their minds with grief and worry. He would be at the riverside where Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria, drowned trying to get to a place where they could live a better, safer life. And Jesus would be getting arrested with Calvin Runnels, who remembers what happened to his Jewish ancestors who were rounded up — by Christians — and placed into concentration camps. It is instructive to remember that Jesus himself was a Jew.
As a teacher for almost 40 years, I taught about the history of people who were rounded up and separated from their loved ones. This happened in part because people who were living safe, comfortable lives refused to speak up. In light of the historical hindsight that we are fortunate to have, there is no excuse for doing that again.
Barbara Forrest
professor
Hammond