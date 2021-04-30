In your April 23 paper, there was a cartoon showing an elephant with a lot of buttons festooned on him with each having slogans like "war on voters rights," "war on immigrants" etc. printed on them.
I would like to add a few buttons to the mix:
War on the nuclear family, war on academic excellence, war on fairness in college admissions, war on the police, war on honest elections, war on the Supreme Court, war on the value of U.S. citizenship, war on checks and balances that keep us free, war on the taxpayer, war on the currency, war on American industry, war on honest law-abiding gun owners, war on accomplishment, war on non-fanatics, war on the language, war on small business, war on heterosexuals, war on religion, war on ethics and morals, war on moderates, war on decency, war on ethics, war on reason, war on the military, war on innocents, war on loyalty, war on fairness, war on the United States, war on truth in journalism, war on the nonhypocritical.
I could add many more to this list. However, I will stop here and your cartoonist can pin these on a donkey.
HERBERT CANNON
retired personnel manager
Baton Rouge