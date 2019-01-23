Who needs common sense? We have rules instead. Apparently, Rule No. 1 is: If a situation is not covered by a rule, you are forbidden from applying common sense. Imagine a prosecutor facing a defendant accused of a crime witnessed by millions, whose only defense was that none of the cops on the scene saw a thing. Oh, and one of the witnesses was the chief of police. It’s the kind of case that DAs can only dream about.
Lawsuits on behalf of 'Who Dat Nation' filed over Saints loss; demand damages, pre-Super Bowl hearing
And then we have the NFL, who are both judge and jury (See: Bountygate), and in the face of overwhelming eyewitness and video evidence can only muster up a curt apology for the minor inconvenience of missing out on competing in a Super Bowl. I guess all we are going to get is Roger Goodell’s best impression of Pontius Pilate washing his hands of the whole mess. Oh, and did I mention that the perpetrator confessed to his "crime" on camera to the media?
Sal Ragusa
USAF, retired
Old Jefferson