Our state leadership must take the lead on Louisiana building the Port to the Americas offshore at the mouth of the Mississippi River in the Gulf of Mexico. This facility would be the major port serving the South and East coasts.
With the new oversize container ships arriving through the new Panama Canal, and larger ones being made, we would be the port of distribution to the East Coast, Caribbean islands, Central America and northern ports of South America. Our smaller container ships would use the Port of New Orleans to redistribute containers to ships to travel up the Mississippi, or to Mobile or Houston.
With Port Fourchon, Louisiana has already proved it could construct the Port to the Americas offshore. As America reduces its use of offshore oil, this port could help replace future revenues.
Offshore future expansion would not have limits, as would a port on land in St. Bernard Parish. It would be a mistake to build the new port as a small additional port only 10 miles from the current Port of New Orleans. Its long-term future port infrastructure expansion would be very limited by the lack of ample land and river space.
There is not enough surrounding land for long-term growth to accommodate the expected growth in container shipping. Imagine 10 or 15 of the larger container ships now under construction trying to go up and down the mouth of the river at the same time. Think how these would block the river for other traffic when they are turning around to go downstream.
DAVID RUBENSTEIN
merchant
New Orleans