I take exception to the letter regarding transgender athletes being discriminated against.
There is simple way to solve this problem with both groups comfortable. Transgender athletes should start a specific league of athletes who want to participate in sports. This suggestion would make it possible for both groups to enjoy participating in sports on a level playing field.
No one can disagree with the fact that men athletes are usually physically more powerful than women athletes.
CATHERINE DAIGLE
retired administrative assistant
New Orleans