The pastors who are defying the president's order to limit group gathering sizes are also defying God's Word. Romans 13: 1-7, along with other scriptures, says that we are to submit to authority as long as it is not evil.
The government is acting in good faith and attempting to protect its citizens. This is not taking away our freedom of religion. We will be allowed to again peacefully assemble as soon as this passes by.
I wonder if it's all about passing the offering plate or making themselves appear more "holy" than they really are. The shepherd should not lead the flock into harm's way.
I moved to Louisiana from the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and this reminds me of the nearby pastors who would handle snakes to show their faith. God did give us free will to make up our own minds but he also gave most of us good common sense.
I hope the congregants will exercise their own discretion and not feel pressured to attend to avoid peers thinking bad of them. God bless America.
WILLIAM SUTTON
retired law enforcement
Pride