The article about Richard Windmann’s abuse at the hands of Jesuit High School janitor Pete Modica is unfortunately typical of the pattern of child sexual abusers. Modica groomed Windmann by befriending him, giving him treats and ingratiating himself to Windmann’s family. Once the abuse began, Modica threatened him into secrecy. Following the abuse, Windmann’s adverse childhood experiences expressed themselves through his abuse of alcohol and drugs and attempted suicide.
We support the movement to bring the abusers within the Catholic church to light, but we also know this problem goes well beyond the walls of any church, school or home. Child sexual abuse can happen to any of our children, anywhere. As nationally known survivor and advocate Erin Merryn said, “If you don’t think it’s happening to someone you know, think again.”
Exclusive: At Jesuit, sex abuse settlements kept quiet, but 1 victim speaks up: We 'need to take our church back'
Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing the abuse and neglect of our state’s children. That is why we’re hosting our first Night Out Against Child Sexual Abuse on Oct. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. That night, we are hosting free child sexual abuse prevention workshops in cities across the state. Stewards of Children is a two-hour workshop that equips attendees to recognize sexual abuse and respond appropriately, but most importantly to prevent it by talking to children and minimizing opportunities for abuse to occur.
Research proves that prevention is a far more effective use of resources than treating the effects of abuse or neglect after it occurs. Yet, for every $50 spent to treat abuse and neglect, only $1 is spent on prevention. Prevention is a worthwhile investment for our children and our society as a whole, and the consequences of not preventing child abuse and neglect are dire, costing the state $1.6 billion annually to treat the effects. Beyond economics, the long-term physical and mental costs of childhood trauma can stifle victims well into adulthood, exposing them to the risk of human trafficking, substance abuse, depression, intimate partner violence and suicide.
I hope many parents and other concerned citizens join us for the Night Out Against Child Sexual Abuse and the free workshop. I also hope those citizens and many more invest in preventing child abuse before it begins.
Amanda Brunson
executive director, Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana
Baton Rouge