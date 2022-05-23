If you’re upset by what appears to be the direction of the U.S. Supreme Court, you better get over your political apathy and vote like your life depends on it, because it does.
And it’s not just about babies and the sanctity of life. This is about power and control.
Not only over women, but of position and economic status. And the root is fear — fear of losing their place. Many in the Republican Party have been working on this very policy for decades. Fearing the demise of the White male’s power, they’ve been chipping away at voting rights, blatantly gerrymandering, and are now poised to take away a woman’s right to choose whether to give birth or not.
We know this decision will disproportionately affect women of color. To force these women to have more children than they can afford to take care of ensures they (the women and their offspring) “stay in their place” — a place of poverty and subservience, destined to remain in menial, low-paying jobs or worse yet, the modern slavery of for-profit prisons.
We’ve just begun the hard work. Don’t let them push us back. You can make noise and “good trouble,” but voting is what works the most in our democracy.
CLAIRE WHITMORE
administrative assistant
New Orleans