Let me concede that I am the recipient of a number of traffic violations charged to me by traffic cameras. In fact, for a while, the Postal Service was slipping them into my mailbox with such regularity, I had to stop and ask myself, "Am I a bad driver? Am I not courteous to other drivers? Am I not the guy who always lets you in?” I felt good with my answers to these questions, yet one would think by the number of traffic tickets I have I must, in fact, be a terrible driver. While I am not looking for support, I know that I am not alone here.
I am not camera-averse. I think cameras like the red and blue blinking ones that seem to be on every corner have a place in identifying people engaged in acts that harm others — violent acts. Cameras should not be used to identify people simply being less than perfect, being people. It is intrusive to my entitled privacy. Most people are respectful of traffic laws, and cameras won’t stop those who aren’t. But we’re not robots. We don’t need traffic cameras, machines to punish us every time we fall short.
And there is this. Who decided that 25 mph was the right speed for Congress Drive in Pontchartrain Park, or the infamous Jackson Avenue and Henry Clay in New Orleans? These are your grandfathers’ speed limits. Doesn’t it seem a reasonable supposition that the plethora of traffic tickets on some streets might be because of unreasonable speed limits? Similarly, why is 20 mph the right speed for school zones? Certainly, caution and safety is foremost, but 25 mph in a school zone is not unreasonable. Most cars today idle in such a way that you can barely touch your accelerator and go 25 mph. Two of my violations were for 26 and 27 mph respectively in a school zone. Give me a break! Why not just get out and push your car?. The debate continues on whether traffic cameras increase public safety, but at the end of the day, the essential question is this: What is the purpose of all these cameras capturing our every misstep? Could it be the money they generate? They feel like a set-up. If the goal is public safety, how about more police on the street?
I recall during her campaign that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was considering the removal of traffic cameras like Jefferson Parish wisely did. I hope that she gives appropriate priority to this issue and indeed, removes the cameras. No city is perfect, but a city should be for its people. It should strive to make the utilization of services and processes easier, to be inviting, to encourage home ownership, business development and civic participation. I believe the only thing traffic cameras encourage are resentment and opposition.
Phillip Manuel
Realtor
New Orleans