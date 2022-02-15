This is about the Tashonty Toney sentencing story published in the Feb. 7 paper.
I have the unfortunate alias of "victim No. 2" of Toney’s wild ride at Endymion in 2019.
The current sentencing should stand. If, and when, parole is discussed, it should be under the restrictions for the rest of his life. If released, Toney should be ever vigilant of his potential for re-incarceration should he commit any crimes, or be caught behind the wheel of anything more powerful than a handicap service cart.
Let's remember that loss of life, injury and property damage due to DUI drivers is a national menace that requires strong punishment. Let's also remember that drunk as he was, Toney had the presence of mind to speed up after hitting me, severely injuring some more folks and eventually killing two people in his attempt to escape.
When he finally smashed his car, he fled on foot until he was captured. Upon capture, he cried for his daddy, the cop, to come and rescue him from his crime.
Witnesses said he was certain he would be let go. If there is another cure for this kind of youthful arrogance, I'll listen to it. In the meantime, sadly, prison is our only option.
STEVEN FRANKLIN
retired stagehand
New Orleans