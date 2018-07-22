I have watched President Donald Trump at both his meetings with North Korean's president, Kim Jong Un, and Russia's president, Vladimir Putin. I wonder if President Trump is The Manchurian Candidate. He seems to come under some spell in the presence of these communist leaders and appears to say whatever they want him to say, even when his own advisers tell him not to do so.
I know this borders on a conspiracy theory, but I could not help but note that in the presence of these two men, Donald Trump appeared to be hypnotized. Once he is out of their realm, he seems to say something totally different.
Aaron J. Friedman
physician
New Orleans