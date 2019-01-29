Nobody likes abortions.
However, Dan Fagan, a man, appears to believe that he has the right to tell women what to do with their bodies.
Abortion is legal. Attempts to make it difficult violate civil rights. Moreover, abortion rights are the correct approach in civil society. It is about reproductive rights of women.
Fagan distorts data to pretend he is helping women of color. In fact, it’s the opposite. He states, “What’s tragic is currently there are more black babies who are killed by abortionists annually than are born in New York City each year.” Actual data: ( https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/67/ss/ss6713a1.htm#modalIdString_CDCTable_11) reveal that the exact same thing can be said about abortions in white women. In fact, by the numbers, nationally, there are more abortions in white women than black women and therefore abortions in white women are also more than the number of annual live births in NYC. He could choose any number for comparison. In absolute numbers, there are less abortions nationally in black women than in white women. (Louisiana data are not included because Louisiana ”... did not report, did not report by race/ethnicity, or did not meet reporting standards.”) For black and white women, unplanned children keep women in poverty.
He mentions that abortion rates are falling. This is probably because there are fewer unwanted pregnancies. The best way to reduce abortions is to treat poverty, improve sex education in schools and to make contraception free (or cheap) and easy to obtain and use.
It is my opinion that animus about abortions is fueled by two impulses: anti-sex and anti-women. Anti-sex, in the sense that some people experience horror at the idea of people having sex and the idea of individuals having autonomy over their personal, private lives. I believe that it’s mostly residual backlash against the freedom of the 1960s. It is anti-women in the sense that reproductive rights are absolutely required for women to participate fully in our society.
Everything about his article reeks of ultra-right talking points. For example, he refers to embryos as “babies” (which they are not), to garner sympathy for his cause.
Interestingly, “pro-lifers” are often also pro-death penalty. In fact, Fagan has written pro-death penalty opinions. Again, the death penalty disproportionately affects people of color. When the state kills an adult human being, we stoop to the same level as a murderer. We do not bring back the victim. The state merely endorses the base emotion of vengeance.
Fagan discusses pro-choice or undeclared legislators who decline to vote on abortion rights. Most likely they fear for their jobs.
Marion Freistadt
retired scientist
New Orleans