For a fresh example of unintended irony, see James Ronald Kennedy’s letter of June 29 in The Advocate wherein he whines about losing the identity of the South through "cultural genocide." He refers to removal of Confederate monuments, contemporary adjudication of slave traders and revocation of "freedom of religion" by government mandates regarding crowd control to save lives during the current pandemic.
The irony is found in his closing rhetorical question, which embodies the general emphasis abiding in the Black Lives Matter conversation about institutional racism and continuing oppression: “How long can people be held in a government that represents political, social and religious views opposite to the views of the captive people?”
Couldn’t have said it better myself.
PAULA CANNON
retired event planner
New Orleans