In response to the recent New Orleans car break-ins, city officials are always looking for solutions. Residents and police are frustrated, I get that. But until the courts begin locking up these juvenile criminals the crimes will continue. Same old story: catch, slap their wrist, Let them go ... and on and on and on it goes.
If the courts don’t strengthen the penalties for these cancerous juvenile criminals to keep them in detention until they're adults, crime and car break-ins will continue.
The only way to cure cancer is to remove it.
Jim Williamson
retired
Mandeville