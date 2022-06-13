I do not hate Justice Samuel Alito. I do not hate those who agree with him. I do not hate those who are celebrating this moment as the result of 50 years of work organizing and planning to make this moment happen.
Make no mistake, I disagree with the opinion. I disagree with the logic of it as well as the legal basis.
However, over the course of my life, the word "hate" has only grown in its usage and its practice. My Christian faith, however, teaches me to forgive and that "hate" is antithetical to its practice.
To me, hate is a most dangerous sin for it so easily entangles and ensnares. It starts in the heart and abides deep inside the soul. To hate, simply put, is to sin.
Hate has consequences, seen and unseen. If I allow my anger and embitterment to consume me then I am no better than those whose actions kindled my anger in the first place.
My faith instead teaches me to forgive and to pour out love and compassion upon those whom I should hate. It teaches me that I was once a sinner unrepentant and an enemy kindling God’s eternal punishment against me.
Yet it teaches me that God loved me and sought to offer me a pathway to forgiveness and peace in an eternal life. It teaches me that if I truly love God and accept his forgiveness then I should in turn demonstrate and delineate that to those around me.
Therefore, it is incumbent upon those of us who proclaim to hold fast to the Christian faith to practice peace and forgiveness in this moment of tension and embitterment and to pray for those with whom we disagree. I will not give in to hate.
BRIAN WOOD
service industry
Baton Rouge