On one side of your editorial page on May 4, I find the statement that “essential,” as in workers, is in the eye of the beholder.
On the other side is your editorial opinion questioning the essential nature of our elected state legislators.
Let me add my humble opinion.
Just as Congress, no matter how much we may complain of them lately, are essential as our federal government seeks to navigate the difficult transition to “normalcy,” so are our state legislators essential, as our state faces a triple crisis. They need to be meeting, however safely they can.
First, we face yet another much more serious budget crisis. We have no clue yet what real state revenues will look like and they cannot meet their constitutional requirement to balance the budget, (unlike the feds), until they get a reasonable handle on that.
Secondly, we face an economic crisis, complicated by virus-induced unemployment, rampant lawsuit abuse, including the job-killing, so-called “legacy” lawsuits, and rock bottom prices for one of our principal products, oil and gas.
And thirdly, we’ve got elderly people dying in frightening numbers, especially in nursing homes across our state, facilities of which we can’t even know the names, as this exceptionally contagious bug continues to complicate “opening up” our economy and social life.
You're darn right, it’s time for our legislators to get going. This cannot be a one-man show, here or at the national level. It’s way too big!
But thanks for suggesting they meet in the safest of quarters in the state capital city.
Senate President Page Cortez and Speaker Clay Schexnayder deserve our support in their efforts to get things going again. And yes, we need to ensure their safety as they do so.
BILLY TAUZIN
former member, U.S. Congress and Louisiana Legislature
Lafayette