Like many of your readers, I was sickened by the poor attendance of the children in East Baton Rouge Parish public schools which was reported by The Advocate. This is a crisis not just for those students, but for our entire community. Here is a plan for the leadership of EBR public schools to begin to rebuild faith in the system with their customers, the parents and students.
Immediately organize a plan, working title “Operation Attendance,” to reconnect with the community, not by Zoom, Twitter, text or email. Put on your shoes and socks and make personal visits to your customers' homes. Form teams of EBR employees, including the superintendent, to make personal visits to every home of every child in the district from now through June 30. While visiting customers, have a survey of four or five questions that will help define the barriers to attendance.
Collect anecdotal, quantitative and qualitative data. A pattern will emerge.
Take the results to the school board with a budget. Money will need to be redirected toward solving the problems. We have enough money.
Continue tracking each household and do follow-up visits.
In order to achieve better outcomes, adopt the Nike slogan, “Just Do It.” If it takes a van to pick up absent children, just do it.
Send simple quarterly reports to the parents and the community. Adjust the plan as needed.
Hold briefings and give the principals and teachers the opportunity to give the Foster Drive staff feedback. Celebrate every little inch gained. You climb a mountain by taking the first steps.
Focus, focus, focus on the attendance crisis.
Commit to reconnecting with the community.
It’s a simple problem with a solution that requires diligence and unrelenting effort. We can do this for the children and for Baton Rouge.
NANCY ROBERTS
retired educator
Baton Rouge