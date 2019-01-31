Being a pre-Katrina transplant, I recall in the 1990s when nutria were burrowing into drainage canal walls in Jefferson Parish and causing road surface failures. The Jefferson Parish Council tried trapping the nutria by professional trappers, but that tactic failed. The council then proposed poison, but PETA's objections were strident. Then during one council meeting, the late Sheriff Harry Lee walked in and declared that he was taking control.
The sheriff purchased a number of rifles equipped with telescopic sights and put his SWAT Teams to task. The problem was quickly solved in that commissioned peace officers in uniform were able to safely eliminate the rodents in populated neighborhoods. In a later interview, Lee observed that the marksmanship of his personnel had improved also, as a result of the realistic practice.
If it worked for nutria, why not for beavers?
Clifford J. Mugnier
geodesist
Baton Rouge