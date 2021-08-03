I agree with the July 28 letter from Ms. Kocher-Plaisance that Louisiana should not be permitted to erect huge monoliths in our cities, towns and neighborhoods without input from local interests.
I purchased a piece of property near the LSU Dental School in 1999 and added a modest back porch that overlooked an expanse of spreading oak trees and shady green space. Now the view from my porch is a multi-story concrete parking garage at the sacrifice of seven oak trees and the valuable drainage they provided.
Over the years of living next to the property owned by the state, I have been told, when complaining about multiple environmental violations, that the state is not subject to local ordinances. Why not?
CLAY LATIMER
retired attorney
New Orleans