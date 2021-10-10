LA Wallet is a rip off.
I received an email inviting me to renew my driver’s license through the LA Wallet app. I did so even though I had a hard time reading all the fine print.
Soon afterward, I received an email receipt showing I had paid $55 for a $32.50 renewal. Upon investigation, I learned that LA Wallet was charging $18, a 56% convenience fee.
After numerous requests to cancel the transaction, they simply said the charges were approved by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, and told me to take it up with the Office of Motor Vehicles. Someone needs to stop this; I didn't think anyone could make Ticketmaster look good but LA Wallet has done it.
GUY BRIERRE
banker
Metairie