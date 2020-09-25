Students across Louisiana are waiting for grown-ups to stop playing politics and let them return to a sense of normalcy. Since March, our leaders have been making choices on the behalf of Louisiana’s parents and students. They say they know what is best for them and their education.
This isn’t a new practice. For decades, we’ve allowed bureaucrats to decide when, where, and how students across the state are educated. COVID-19 has proven that it’s time to return that power to the people who truly know what’s best for the kids in our state — their parents.
This year has uncovered a hard truth about education that many people in Louisiana already knew. The institution isn’t prepared for a major disruption, and it isn’t flexible enough to adapt at the speed required. Education leaders have long touted the school choice offerings available for Louisianans, yet we remain on the bottom of every national list when it comes to student outcomes. The reality is that we have only given families the illusion of choice. Rural and suburban students, most of whose ZIP codes still dictate where they go to schools, will tell you they have little to no choice in their educations. I know this because I was one of those students. Where I grew up, in rural Beauregard Parish, I had no choice but to attend the school my zip code dictated.
Yes, there are urban centers of success. Charters and scholarship programs in larger metro areas are providing many great opportunities for students. But these programs are few and far between, and they do nothing for those rural and suburban students who are currently without options. Our state has placed barriers between who and how many students can attend these schools. These barriers hurt teachers, like my mother, and students, like my brother, by holding them back from opportunities that fit their unique needs and skills. Through these restrictive policies, we have managed to become a state of choice for the few instead of the many.
All Louisiana students deserve the best education we can give them. We owe our future welders, coders, doctors, and accountants the greatest chance at success we possibly can afford. That’s why we must give all families true school choice, and let the parents make the best decisions for their student’s learning environment. This is our moment to change the lives of Louisiana families for the better, and I urge our leaders to move forward with sound policies that will expand school choice.
KALEB MOORE
engagement director, Americans for Prosperity Louisiana
Baton Rouge