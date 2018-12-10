On the day The Advocate had a front page report that explained the BR flood of 2016, Cal Thomas had a column where he agreed with another commentator that the 400-page report was "a pile of crap."
Am I the only reader that found this insulting to those who flooded from Lafayette to Covington, with Baton Rouge and Denham Springs the most impacted?
He seems to endorse the Donald Trump response of shrugging it off by just simply saying "I don't believe it"!
I question what part he doesn't believe. That oceans are absorbing the additional heat from the warming atmosphere, continually increasing in temperature to even a depth of 1 1/2 miles? That warming oceans cause more evaporation and moisture in the atmosphere, causing heavier flooding rains?
That the increases in CO2 & methane block infrared and trap heat like glass in a greenhouse or even an enclosed car if you need a more every day obvious example?
The polar vortex that kept the strong wind circulation at the North Pole is now more frequently blocked by the high pressure caused by a warming Greenland, causing the frigid dip into the United States. Indeed, that's why the more appropriate term of climate change is used to describe our global warming because of more erratic events.
Cal attacks the columnist Paul Krugman, whom I also had the chance to read. Krugman poses the appropriate question: If Trump thinks he knows better than 97 percent of Earth's climate scientists and that climate change is a "gigantic hoax" and "fake news invented by hostile media," where is his evidence? The Advocate referenced a 400-page report that presented details, explanations, & evidence, but Cal and President Trump? Any judge and court (including the BR flood victims) seeing the report versus someone whose only evidence is the claim "it's not true" and put so elegantly, "it's crap" — any person with common sense would know which was valid and true.
Louisiana's 2016 flood offered as evidence of climate change in new White House environmental report
But Cal and Trump clearly prove my favorite quote by Mark Twain:
"Common sense is not as common as you'd expect."
Terry Grundmann
sales engineer
Kenner