I have watched every minute of every hearing. It has taken fortitude to watch what we all saw happen in real-time now being laid out step by step through firsthand testimony of credible witnesses.
Outrage is what I feel, but I know outrage leads to violence. Letting rage out leads to violence.
I believe the Constitution can sustain justice for all. What is hard to endure is that injustice does find a way to exist and go unstopped.
A poll worker's life was pulled apart by a lie. A lie told by the president of the United States echoed by men in powerful positions, men who still lie and are still in powerful positions. Outrageous!
But beware of outrage. An outrageous president's outrage led to all of this.
KATHLEEN FISCHER
retired business owner
New Orleans