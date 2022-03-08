I moved to Baton Rouge after my children had graduated from high school. So, I learned about our school system through the experience of staffing hospitals and clinics.
Baton Rouge General employs nearly 4,000 people in the Baton Rouge area — most of them educated in the surrounding school systems. I see firsthand that while some students from historically marginalized backgrounds enter the workforce well prepared, many others are unable to reach their full potential because they do not have the knowledge and experience they need and deserve.
The statistics tell part of the story: While nearly a third of U.S. population lives at or near poverty, children from low-income families make up only 7% of medical students. Black Americans make up 13% of the population, but Black physicians make up only 5% of doctors across the country and Black nurses make up only 8% of nurses. Those gaps may play a role in the disparities we see in health care outcomes.
That’s why I believe in the Pathways to Bright Futures program the school board and Dr. Sito Narcisse are developing. It will allow families to develop a bridge between neighborhoods, schools and successful employment. In partnership with industry, schools will help students identify and develop their passions, interests and aptitudes along with the skills necessary to further education after high school. Whether they love numbers, nursing, cooking, biology, art or robotics, business partners like Baton Rouge General can create paths to careers where students can thrive, right here in our community.
Over the last few months, I attended school board meetings, spoke to teachers and read all the articles and comments about the program. I’m impressed by the passion and commitment of our school board, our superintendent, our educators and our parents to do what’s best for our students and our community.
While there will certainly be bumps in the road, I hope other industry CEOs will join me in being a part of this program. I am excited and proud that Baton Rouge General is helping to make Pathways a reality, and I’m hopeful that we can help all students get the resources and services they need to thrive and earn a living.
EDGARDO TENREIRO
CEO, Baton Rouge General