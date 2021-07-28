I don't know what Michael Mislove is a professor of, but his letter of 14 July with regard to the Tchefuncte River bridge hit the nail squarely on the head.
Recalibration of traffic lights on La. 22 in Mandeville is long overdue.
A few years ago, a Mandeville high school student was killed in an accident at the intersection of La. 22 and La. 1085, while driving to his school early one morning.
Most of the newer subdivisions put up in recent years have been west of the Tchefuncte, which is where the population movement has been. Western St. Tammany needs another high school or an expansion of Covington High School to handle that overflow.
Access and egress ramps are sorely needed at La. 1085 and Interstate 12 to alleviate the heavy traffic flow east and west coming off La. 22.
ARTHUR McENANY
Louisiana Senate staff, retired
Madisonville