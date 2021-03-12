My daughter attends a Jefferson Parish public school. She like the other kids walked out of school one day in March, pencils on their desks, messy cubbies filled with supplies and half-eaten snacks, a hug from their teacher who didn’t know when she would see them again.
They lost their second families, their friends, their normal — but the schools never lost sight of them. Our teachers held Zoom meetings just to say hi, responded to every single message in Google classroom, some as simple as “I miss you.” The school system communicated consistently to keep us in the loop and our anxiety in check, and when it was finally time to come back in September they welcomed them with open arms and air hugs.
Masks, plastic desk partitions, lots of cleaning and hand sanitizer have replaced hugs and holding a friend’s hand, but the dedication of our teachers and staff has never wavered. My child feels safe, loved and knows she is valued. Her mind is filled with new ideas and concepts, she is challenged to think beyond, she forgets about the virus just for a few hours.
I am a nurse and the teachers and staff are my heroes, quietly doing the work of growing and educating our future amid what feels like the impossible. They do it with love, with honor and with absolute dedication and for that we are so thankful.
HEATHER PALMA
registered nurse
Metairie