Joe Biden won the Democratic primaries and is running a campaign that is ahead in key battleground polls. But it’s clear that Biden struggles with the kind of tough, mean-spirited style of questioning that proliferates in the media. President Donald Trump is a genius at swatting away pushy reporters and their loaded questions.
Kamala Harris is a counter-puncher, and darn good in the art of political hand-to-hand combat. That’s where Biden struggles and that’s why this Biden-Harris ticket is a good partnership.
Reading the tea leaves, it’s clear that Harris would love to be the sole proprietor of the Oval Office one day, and this gets her one step (or one heartbeat) closer. It’s not a problem if the vice president acts appropriately and serves the president. We have no indications from her past that Harris wouldn’t serve loyally as Biden’s No. 2.
Harris is currently the junior senator from California. The senior is Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a true giant on Capitol Hill who has earned the trust of senators on both sides of the aisle. Harris has respected her number-two status, and never sought to undermine Feinstein. Or, at least that narrative hasn’t persisted in the DC rumor mill, and people in DC notice these things.
Also, in many ways, Harris is like Biden, in that both are the compromise pick that all of the often-warring factions in the Democratic Party can unite behind. Biden and Kamala may not be loved by all Democrats, but they are both people with integrity we can support to defeat Trump.
While Harris' sharp elbows have caused some grief — no one will forget her attack on Biden at one debate — we need her pugilistic style to combat the current president who will be doing nothing but throwing punches at Democrats until Election Day. This is where Harris will shine, and be a real asset to the team.
GARY MELTZ
communications consultant
New Orleans