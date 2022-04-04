Now is the time to invest in a new Mississippi River bridge.
Federal funds and state surplus money, available only for nonrecurring expenses, offer a once-in-a-lifetime financial opportunity to finally make this bridge a reality. Legislators must work together to do everything possible to guard the $500 million dedicated to the new bridge in the budget proposed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
This project will have a positive impact on every part of our state. Too often we have lost economic development opportunities, primarily because traffic congestion at the bridge ranks in the Top 10 in US cities.
Interstate 10, linked by the bridge, serves as a major artery for interstate and intrastate commerce, carrying goods to our ports, and to cities and towns in our state and across the nation.
I-10 is also critical as an evacuation route. With every storm that targets Louisiana and our neighbors to the east and west, people rely on I-10 to evacuate. An additional route across the river will make evacuations faster and safer, and potentially save lives.
Now is the time to get this bridge built. Louisiana has the funding to take a giant step forward in initiating the work for this critical infrastructure. We need to work together to make sure these dollars are spent on this bridge project.
As a state senator, I plan to be a good steward of all funds allocated for this project, watching carefully to see that they are spent well and will benefit many. Please join me and use your voice to advocate that these funds be spent for the new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge. We cannot squander this opportunity.
FRANKLIN J. FOIL
state senator, District 16
Baton Rouge