The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation applauds the Orleans Parish School Board for reversing a century-old policy prohibiting the teaching of jazz and dance in New Orleans public schools. As an organization whose mission is to promote, preserve, perpetuate and encourage the music, culture and heritage of communities in Louisiana, NOJHF views the reversal of this policy as both symbolic and meaningful.
Music and arts are essential to the legacy of New Orleans and Louisiana — and are the birthright of the youth that live here. For this legacy to persist, we must ensure there is a thriving and equitable educational ecosystem, where artists, teachers and schools collaborate to provide young people universal access to music and arts education.
The benefits of students’ exposure to music and arts are well documented. There is an enormous body of research documenting a significant correlation between participation in school music and arts programs and achievement in math and English, demonstrated both by grade-point averages and standardized test scores.
The foundation takes pride in our record of investing in music education, through the Heritage School of Music, Class Got Brass Competition and In-School grant programs. The programming at the Heritage School of Music provides free music instruction to over 300 students each week. While impactful for these students, these numbers are but a fraction of students enrolled in the public school system in New Orleans who deserve the same exposure.
The foundation board and staff will continue to lend our voice, resources and other supports to existing efforts that shift policies, practices and public funding to increase access to music education rooted in cultural relevance. To officially return jazz instruction to New Orleans public schools is the ultimate act of cultural relevance.
DON MARSHALL
executive director, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation
New Orleans