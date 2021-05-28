While some applaud New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent support of the Mid-Barataria Diversion project, those of us who live in the area where this $2 billion flood will take place aren’t as appreciative.
With all due respect to the mayor, it is easy to support something when you have nothing to lose. What’s clear about this project is that the people of Plaquemines Parish do.
Specifically, as the mayor should recall, Plaquemines Parish is ground zero for the harvesting and processing of much of Louisiana’s seafood, a great deal of which finds its way onto the plates of New Orleans restaurants and residents, thereby helping establish New Orleans’ reputation as a food mecca.
It should not be lost on anyone — the mayor, restaurant and hotel owners and economic development groups that even the Corps of Engineers’ badly flawed environmental impact statement demonstrates the overwhelmingly negative impacts of this freshwater flood on Plaquemines Parish, including reducing the availability of fresh, affordable Louisiana crab, shrimp, oysters and numerous types of fish to feed New Orleans residents and tourists and the wallets of New Orleans business owners.
On behalf of my colleagues on the Plaquemines Parish Council, I extend a sincere invitation to the mayor to actually come to her neighboring parish and meet with her elected official colleagues to better understand why we and our St. Bernard Council colleagues voted unanimously in objection to the draft EIS and are opposed to this counter-productive project. The mayor should walk a mile in our shoes, to stand where we stand, see what we see and learn what we know, before taking public positions on policies that will do irreparable harm to her neighbors.
MARK COGNEVICH
parish councilmember
Buras