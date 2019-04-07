Regarding the recent letter from William Bonin, “Democrats obsessed with hatred of Trump”:
He should be less concerned with Democrats' and Republicans' hatred of Trump and more amazed at the number of people who don’t hate Trump. Much of the hatred of Trump is underscored by his pathological lying and general lack of character.
Yes, people were perplexed that Trump won. The entire world was perplexed, but none were more perplexed than Trump himself. Hillary Clinton made critical errors in her campaign, and the Russians interfered in our election.
Trump’s organization, in all probability with his knowledge, did collude (by definition) when the hotel meeting with the Russians took place to get dirt on Hillary. They offered a false account of the meeting, authored by Trump himself, but when faced with the facts of what the meeting was truly about, the president and everyone around him took the position that collusion is not a crime. That’s technically correct; the crime is conspiracy. But if a presidential candidate colluding with an enemy of the United States doesn’t bother you, then the whole world will be further perplexed.
Saying the Mueller report showed no collusion is false. The Mueller report could not establish enough evidence of a “conspiracy.” We have all been in positions in life where we knew something happened but couldn’t prove it for lack of enough evidence. A not-guilty verdict does not necessarily equate to someone being innocent.
The full report can be released just as it was for the Nixon and Clinton special counsel investigations, which were released immediately without a prior summary. Trump himself has called for the full release of the report, but there is probably as much truth in that statement as the one saying Mexico would pay for the wall. Relying on a four-page summary of a 400-page report is a little like reading a synopsis of a movie instead of going to see the movie itself. There is a lot missing from the synopsis.
The sole goal of the Republicans is to keep power, the country be damned. This country survived the Civil War, so it’s highly improbable that widespread hatred of Trump will destroy the country. As far as the “Chicken-Little-the-sky-is-falling” point of view saying the country is turning to socialism, perhaps Bonin and those of the same mind would be willing to forfeit their Social Security and Medicare so as not to participate in socialism.
Rikki Tharpe
retired production specialist
Baton Rouge