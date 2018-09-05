This week, Brett Kavanaugh began his confirmation hearings. Like so many of us, I am deeply concerned about the effects that a solidified, conservative Supreme Court majority would have on the most vulnerable Louisiana folks. Specifically, I fear that this partisan group of jurists would strip away the rights of minority groups, LGBTQ individuals and women until the pursuit of equity became an obsolete concept.
It was these concerns, not just about Kavanaugh, but about the flood of other judicial nominees that prompted me to contact our very own U.S. senator, John Neely Kennedy, to request a meeting. I wanted to know how potential nominees, including selections like Wendy Vitter and Matthew Spencer Peterson, even came into consideration. What luck to have our own senator play such an active role in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
On July 11, via his D.C. office, I was placed in touch with Mary Elise Schlesinger, Kennedy’s regional director, and offered to meet someone from Kennedy’s staff at either the Metairie office or the New Orleans office. I did not even entertain the possibility of speaking directly to my senator, but someone from the staff seemed within reach. My original email was ignored; when I followed up, Schlesinger offered a call in lieu of a meeting. When I said no, I would be coming with a few other residents and would like a direct meeting with a staffer, she stopped responding to emails. The weeks ticked by, including an August recess when our representatives theoretically come home to meet with their constituents.
At this point, it is clear that Kennedy’s staff has decided to ignore my request. Now the Senate is shamelessly rushing a vote on Kavanaugh’s appointment, and since I could not reach my own senator, I beseech my neighbors from all across Louisiana to contact both our senators and demand they be held accountable to us, their constituents. Then, since you’re already on the line, be sure to tell them that Brett Kavanaugh must not join the Supreme Court.
Caroline Good
self-employed
New Orleans