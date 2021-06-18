I would like to offer a triple critique of Ben Shapiro's June 11 column: as the daughter of a D-Day veteran, as an educator who has worked closely with trans students, and as a classicist who is sick of her discipline being used to justify bigotry.
Contrary to Shapiro's assertion, the young soldier who found himself on Omaha beach and the young trans person of today both exemplify the type of courage that President Joe Biden recognized in his memorandum: the fierce determination to persevere despite enormous odds and in circumstances not of one's making.
The stories my father told me, both poignant and harrowing, of his experiences on June 6, 1944, included what we might call cinematic heroism, but mostly they were about people who just desperately wanted to make it through another day with their sanity — and their humanity — intact. I see an enormous correlation between those soldiers and young trans people such as those I had the privilege of mentoring as a moderator of our school's LGBTQ+ club. They are people of extraordinary courage by any measure, who also find themselves in a reality not of their choosing, fighting to simply be seen as themselves in an environment that is often uncomprehending and hostile.
Both the soldier on the beach and the trans person trying to stay afloat in a society where it is a triumph to be called by your name: These two, were they to meet, would find that they share far more than one might think. The exterior dangers faced by both and as well as the interior toll of experiencing those dangers are as real as is the extraordinary grace and inspirational courage with which both my trans students, and my soldier-father faced challenges that the rest of us will never know.
LORI RANNER
high school teacher, classics and history
New Orleans