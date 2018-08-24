My husband and I send letters and care packages to our service members deployed through AnySoldier.com.
When I heard the president wanted a military parade, now canceled, that would cost millions of dollars, I thought about all the needs of our troops that could be fulfilled with this money from all of us taxpayers. I for one would much rather have our tax money spent on items that our troops are lacking such as socks, hygiene items, baby wipes used by our military personnel when they are deployed to austere places without bathroom facilities, etc.
This money from all of us taxpayers could be used to build homes with special features to give our veterans who have been severely wounded in the war on terror more independence.
I can think of so many ways our taxpayer money could be better spent instead of a parade.
I feel that celebrating Veterans Day within our communities, where we can participate in person and show our patriotism, is so much better than a parade that most of us would only be able to see on TV.
To my knowledge, we’ve never had a military parade except at the end of war. We don’t have to spend millions to show off our might. We so appreciate and thank those who have served in our armed forces and those serving now. That’s why we continue to send mail to our service members deployed. We just can’t thank our veterans, those serving and our military families enough.
Freedom isn’t free.
Cindy Brown
housewife
Lafayette