In March, we were asked to shelter in place so the curve of hospital admissions would be flattened. It worked.
Thereafter, the goalposts were moved to keep natural (and inevitable) spread of the China virus at bay by continuing to quarantine. Never was it said that any efforts to avoid the China virus would succeed. The lockdowns here and abroad delayed the spread, but the simple fact is that spread is going to happen and there is nothing that is going to prevent it from happening.
President Donald Trump is criticized for responding poorly to the pandemic. I guess everyone has forgotten the estimates of 2.2 million deaths in America that were projected by our “experts” at the onset of the virus, which so far have been under-realized by 90%.
Also, don’t forget that the ventilator and PPE supplies left by President Barack Obama were completely inadequate when the China virus attacked. Viewed in this context, the president has so far achieved an astonishing reduction of the forecast by 90%. Europe, which quarantined constantly since the inception of the virus, keeps having new infection waves once folks have come out of quarantine.
All this shows that we can hide for a while but we can’t avoid the China virus and since it will continue to spread until it weakens and herd immunity kicks in, what our president had done with “warp speed” therapeutics and a quick and effective vaccine is a brilliant strategy to kick the China virus that will retire it in short order.
Joe Biden failed to do anything in the viral attacks during his administration as vice president and, like his complete disastrous record on foreign policy issues for the last 30 years, indicated a total lack of ability to handle our current problems.
Only a nimrod or lefty could think that we have not been fortunate in the handling of the China virus plague visited upon us.
PETER CARMICHAEL
lawyer
Baton Rouge