Could a belief in a lie cause a nation to formally split?
Abraham Lincoln’s election in 1860 triggered Southern secession, which in turn led to civil war. Seven states voted to leave the Union even before Lincoln was inaugurated. Southerners rejected his election, fearing he was an abolitionist who thwarted the Constitution.
He was not, and he was frustrated by the South’s refusal to hear the truth:
“Apprehension seems to exist among the people of the Southern States, that by the accession of a Republican administration, their property and their peace, and personal security, are to be endangered. There has never been any reasonable cause for such apprehension. Indeed, the most ample evidence to the contrary has all the while existed, and been open to their inspection.”
In his inaugural address, he was emphatic. He proclaimed "no purpose, directly or indirectly, to interfere with the institution of slavery in the States where it exists. I believe I have no lawful right to do so, and I have no inclination to do so."
Still, Southern radicals continued to publicize the myth that Lincoln and all Republicans were committed to denying them their constitutionally protected rights. It did not matter what he said. They instead believed the firebrands.
One was Robert Barnwell Rhett, of South Carolina, who advocated “the formation of a Slave Republic" to protect "their institutions, from Abolition rule in Washington.” With no evidence, he accused Lincoln’s Vice President Hannibal Hamlin of having “black blood,” a charge that was widely believed. And after the election, he wrote: “The tea has been thrown overboard,” and “the revolution of 1860 has been initiated.”
We know that Lincoln’s views on the institution of slavery evolved as the war continued, and ridding the nation of it eventually became an equal partner to his goal of reuniting the country. But in 1860, the South’s most boisterous leaders had radicalized their minions. If only they had repudiated their leaders to stand courageously against the insurgents and agitators.
BRIAN ALTOBELLO
teacher
Kenner