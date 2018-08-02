I shall begin by telling you what this letter isn’t about. It is not about the 2016 presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. I stipulate that Trump was elected, and nothing can erase that reality. I mean to address the present and future.
While we expend time, money, and energy on who must bake what cake for whom, and which speaker offended which students, critical issues are ignored. I do not claim religious freedom is unimportant. For that matter, I support the right to keep and bear sifted flour. And the right to have hurt feelings will not be abridged. The problems to which I refer are those that threaten our existence, and by extension, the survival of future generations. These are dangers that cannot distinguish between Republicans and Democrats, between whites and blacks, between rich and poor, or even between President Trump and a well-read, well-adjusted person.
Pathogenic organisms are evolving in ways that outpace our means of killing them. We are fast exhausting effective antibiotics. Soon enough, a minor cut in the kitchen or on the playground will be a death sentence. Scoff, if you like, but your family’s survival often depends upon the effectiveness of antibiotics. Because drug companies have difficulty making profits developing new antibiotics, citizens must properly fund public research entities such as the National Institutes of Health.
The same goes for cancer and Alzheimer’s. Who among us has not been adversely affected by one or both of these diseases that deprive us of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? The private and public sectors must join forces to defeat these scourges.
Finally, I must address climate change. I would write we are fiddling while Rome burns, but our current president does not enjoy music, unless one counts Ted Nugent, and I do not. Climate change is scientific fact, at least in the way we once defined facts. Neither I nor Sean Hannity can wish it away. We must be rational grown-ups about this and rely on the near-unanimous agreement of the scientific experts. We can also consult primary sources and learn what climate change means for our survival. Or simply watch one of the “Mad Max” movies.
Trump is waging war against clean water, clean air, unspoiled land, and endangered species. He habitually assaults Mother Earth, grabbing her by the beauty and life-sustaining gifts, all in the name of short-term political and financial gains. Before the next elections, both midterm and presidential, consider putting aside your political pride and support electable candidates of whatever party who understand the importance of science to our enjoyment of life and continued existence.
Andy Johnson
attorney
Baton Rouge