It is hard to underestimate the importance of the parks and recreation election in New Orleans on May 4. For the future of these programs, it means everything. The millages provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fund parks and recreation in New Orleans. It will also ensure greater planning and cooperation among park partners, resulting in increased transparency, accountability and collaboration.
The proposal enjoys the endorsement of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the New Orleans City Council, the Bureau of Governmental Research, the New Orleans Business Council, and nearly every publication in the region, including The Advocate. We appreciate that support and the acknowledgment that we are moving in the right direction.
This measure will not raise taxes. This is simply a reallocation of funds. Property owners will have no negative financial impacts, but instead will be making a tremendous difference in the operations of our local parks and recreational budgets.
City Park will receive local financing for the first time in its 169-year history, with the potential to receive nearly $2 million. Park visitors will see enhancements in a number of places, including 24-hour security throughout the park, improving programming, capturing stormwater to reduce flooding, and repairing and upgrading our facilities. Throughout the city, voter approval will expand playgrounds and recreation centers, conserve natural areas, and construct, improve, maintain and operate parks, recreational and wildlife conservation facilities.
Much has been made of the fact that City Park has no dedicated city funding. Currently, the park raises the majority of its funds through endeavors such as Celebration in the Oaks. The park’s only public operating funding comes from the tax on slot machines at the Fair Grounds, though this accounts for only around 10 percent. This projected $2 million millage injection will add another 10 percent.
City Park and our partners are experiencing the highest levels of usage in history. In 2018, City Park welcomed over 13 million visits to our many open green spaces, bike and walking trails, natural forests, ponds, sporting fields, gardens and more. We encourage everyone to help us maintain this local treasure. During the coming months, it will become the focal point of the city’s cultural life with the opening of the new expansion of the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, the Louisiana Children’s Museum, the large Scout Island Scream Park event and the 33rd annual community event Celebration in the Oaks. Just this spring, the Park hosted its 72nd fishing tournament, its annual Egg Scramble for families, various sporting events, a garden show and a score of weddings and family reunion picnics. It is beyond time for the city to support this national treasure.
Please help City Park and our park partners finish the job and support this measure.
Bob Becker
City Park president and CEO
New Orleans