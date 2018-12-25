I write in response to Ernest Gammon’s letter accusing Edward Pratt of spreading propaganda. I find it especially galling from someone who obviously gets his talking points from Fox News, a pure propaganda arm of the Trump presidency. To compare the literally thousands of lies told by this president with a couple of instances from past holders of that office is typical of that network. Calling others “leftists” is not an argument. The logical fallacy most often used by Fox followers is called the Straw Man Fallacy — either find one example, or make one up, of a position you don’t agree with and consign it to all those you disagree with, which by the way is the majority of the country. (Yes, he won the election but did not and still does not have majority support, as hard a pill as that is to swallow.)
Some examples: Gun control advocates want to take your guns away. False. Anyone who objects to $5 billion for a wall is for “open borders.” False. Any journalist who reports on actual facts — such as the Trump Justice Department in New York finding that Trump instructed Michael Cohen and the National Enquirer to pay off former lovers to keep quiet to protect his election chances — is promulgating fake news. False. (Note the evolving defense — from "didn’t happen" to "it’s not illegal" with some steps between.)
I am a fan of Edward Pratt’s Saturday column and hope he continues to intersperse some observations about our democracy’s peril along with his personal reflections. I watch Fox to see the alternate reality created there. And I read some Advocate columnists who spout the same nonsense. It is distressing, but the free press idea is here to stay, in spite of Donald Trump and Fox.
John DiGiulio
lawyer
Baton Rouge