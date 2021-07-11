In reference to the Kaiser Health News story (Arthur Allen) published June 21, this reader would like to comment.
For most of the last 15 months, government leaders of all persuasions and stripes at all levels have urged citizens to "trust the science."
However, what is a citizen to do, when the science appears contradictory or scientists themselves interpret the seemingly same scientific data differently?
As a case in point: The aforementioned news article states that the CDC "vaccine advisory committee met Friday to discuss the possible link" of the COVID-19 vaccine to myocarditis (a heart issue) in young people. The news article described one young recipient who spent two days in intensive care on intravenous ibuprofen. The news article discussed several medical experts and stated that "side effects in young people (getting vaccinated) pose a conundrum for public health officials."
Clearly, the issue needs to be researched and resolved and no doubt a path forward will be finally determined.
My concern with this particular "conundrum" the CDC wrestles with is that only about two months ago the same CDC demanded a pause in all Johnson & Johnson single dose shots for the country and the Europeans did the same while all of the scientists sorted out the potential side effect of blood clotting, particularly in young women. A risk assessment was conducted and the shot was resumed.
I am confused. What is the difference between then with Johnson & Johnson and now in pausing the vaccine for younger people to resolve the risk assessment? Why no pause in the vaccination? Scientists lose credibility when inconsistent in the scientific approach.
JOHN S. WHITE
retired shipbuilder
Harahan